Chicago Music Scene: Where's Jameson?

The WCL Chicago Music Series features new and up-and-coming artists. On Wednesday, new band, Where's Jameson?, performed in the WCL studio.The band, formed in southwest suburban Lockport, features Jameson Edwards and childhood friend Jim Jezuit, who have been playing and creating music since they were young. The band has also featured other friends over the years, but right now consists of Jameson, Jim and Robert Richmond.They decided to finally get serious about their music and have released several songs on music streaming sites like Spotify. They premiered their latest song "Streetlight" on WCL.Where's Jameson? on Facebook: