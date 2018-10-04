WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: 'Tootsie'

PRE-BROADWAY ENGAGEMENT
Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 West Randolph St, Chicago
Playing Thru October 14, 2018
BroadwayInChicago.com

Starring Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey (and Dorothy Michaels), Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

"Tootsie" heads to Broadway Spring 2019.

franklyHANK is sponsored by Broadway In Chicago. All opinions expressed are those of franklyHANK and do not represent the opinions of Broadway In Chicago or WLS Television, Inc.
