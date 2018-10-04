franklyHANK: 'Tootsie'

Cadillac Palace Theatre151 West Randolph St, ChicagoPlaying Thru October 14, 2018Starring Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey (and Dorothy Michaels), Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle."Tootsie" heads to Broadway Spring 2019.