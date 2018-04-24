franklyHANK: Xtina, 'L'Imitation of Life,' 'Grease,' and 'Hostiles'

The one-and-only Christina Aguilera teamed up with Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy and late night talk show host James Corden for a "Carpool Karaoke." And it's da bomb, ya'll.
Aguilera is without a doubt one of the best voices on the planet today. McCarthy, well, she gets an A for effort and an A for some mad rap skills.
Check out the full clip below. Start watching at 3:08 to see McCarthy's pop-in appearance. By the way, Aguilera plays herself in McCarthy's new film, "Life of the Party," which is due in theaters May 11.
L'IMITATION OF LIFE
Hell in a Handbag Productions is at it again. This time with "L'Imitation of Life," a parody of the 1959 film, "Imitation of Life," starring Lana Turner.
Ed Jones hilariously plays Turner at her sluttiest and desperate for attention and a starring role in just about anything! Robert Williams brilliantly plays Annie Johnson, an African-American woman who is Turner's maid trying to raise her light-skinned daughter, Sarah Jane, in a white world. Turner plays a widow and single mom also raising a daughter. The show has some out and out hilarious moments, but it also has some fantastically poignant moments too from Williams and actress Ashley J. Hicks who plays Sarah Jane.
The ending is a bit over the top for me, but all in all it's a fun show and enjoyable with friends. "L'Imitation of Life" plays Stage 773 in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood at 1225 W. Belmont through May 6, 2018.
Visit HandbagProductions.org for tickets.
GREASE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Say it ain't so? "Grease," the movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, turns 40! Yes, 40! Travolta plays the sexy and cocky Danny. Newton-John plays Sandy, an Australian exchange student. That's a stretch! The two have a summer fling and go their separate ways until Sandy's family decides not to go back to Australia and she ends up at Rydell High, the same high school as Danny. With catchy songs and fantastic dance numbers, "Grease" was a hit from the start. 40 years later, "Grease" is still the word. Check it out now on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD from Paramount Home Media.
"HOSTILES" ON DVD
Another great film out on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital is "Hostiles" starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike. Entertainment Weekly called it "the first great Western since 1992' 'Unforgiven.'" Set in 1892, "Hostiles" tells the story of an Army captain, played by Bale, who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to tribal lands. He meets a young widow along the way, played by Pike, and together they join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche Indians, and ruthless outliers along the way. "Hostiles" is now available from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.