Fireworks 2020: 4th of July Chicago area shows, events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2020.
This list may not include all municipalities.
COOK COUNTY
Drive-up Fireworks in Bridgeview
9:15 p.m., July 3
Where: Seatgeek Stadium
7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview
The lot opens at 7:30 p.m., and the event is free
Schaumburg Boomers fireworks
9:30 p.m. July 2, 3 and 4
Tickets required for drive-in or indoor viewing
1999 South Springinsguth Road
Schaumburg, IL
Chicago is offering a virtual house music festival and a virtual "Independence Day Salute" concert. At-home salsa dance parties will also take place across the city. DCASE and the Chicago Park District are inviting residents to plan socially distant dance parties of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with a live broadcast that includes a dance lesson and salsa music.
Due to COVID-19, the Evanston Fourth of July Association decided to replace its traditional 4th of July activities with an alternative VIRTUAL CELEBRATION.
11AM Show: Go Behind the Scenes of the 4th Celebration & Parade
2PM VIRTUAL Parade: Live Stream/Radio Broadcast - Tune in on Facebook & Youtube Live and WCGO Radio 95.9FM
8PM Show: Virtual Band Concert & Fireworks Show
Visit facebook.com for more info
Orland Park Independence Day
9:30 p.m., July 4
Where: Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
Only vehicles with Orland Park vehicle stickers will be allowed into the park's parking lots
Performing at 7:15 pm at Centennial Park will be Gone 2 Paradise
Those attending should maintain groups of less than 10 with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups.
The display will incorporate higher altitude fireworks and remove low-level fireworks so that residents can enjoy the fireworks at home.
The fireworks display and synced music will live streamed via the Village's YouTube channel.
Orland Park, IL 60462
DUPAGE COUNTY
Naperville fireworks
9:30 p.m., July 4
Where: Frontier Sports Complex
3380 Cedar Glade Dr.
Those attending can watch from a field in the park or from their vehicles in parking spaces in the complex; additional parking will be available at Neuqua Valley High School
NCTV17 will provide a live broadcast of the event
Naperville, IL
WILL COUNTY
Romeoville Independence Day
9:30 p.m., July 3
Where: Volunteer Park, LUkancic Middle School, Discovery Park
1100 Murphy Dr., 725 Normantown Road, 300 S. Highpoint Dr.
Residents encouraged to view fireworks from home; attendance at sites will be restricted
Romeoville, IL
KANE COUNTY
Batavia VFW 4th Parade
VFW hosting parade on property to give kids a chance to participate
10:30 a.m., July 4
Where: 645 S. River St., Batavia
After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and soda free for kids 8 years old and younger. $5 a plate for everyone older than 8. There will also be fire trucks in the main lot that kids can tour.
LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Virtual Waukegan American Independence Parade: Shoebox Edition
1 p.m. July 4
The 2020 Waukegan American Independence Parade will go on... virtually featuring decorated shoeboxes (or any boxes) by local families, businesses, and organizations.
Visit Facebook.com for more information
4th of July Fireworks at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove
6 to 10 p.m., July 4
Where: 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove
This is hosted in partnership with Richmond-Spring Grove Area Rotary Club. The farm opens for parking at 6 p.m. There is parking for thousands of cars.
The cost is $20 per car, and phase 4 social distancing will be in place. People will be encouraged to stay in their cars or set up chairs in front of their cars. There will be food trucks there, and golf carts will drive through the parking areas selling beer, kettle corn and donuts.
LAKE COUNTY, INDIANA
East Chicago Fireworks
9:30 p.m., July 3
Kosciuszko Park Ball Park area.
Central High School
EC Fire Dept. 3350 Michigan Ave.
Block Jr. High School
West Calumet Complex
Do not go to the locations, instead watch from home
Hammond 4th celebration
9:30 p.m., July 4
Clark MS/HS
Morton HS
Eggers MS
Gavit MS/HS
Residents should not go to locations but watch from home
PORTER COUNTY
Valparaiso Fireworks
Gates open at 7:30 p.m., July 4
Where: Urschel Field
Tickets are required and are limited to city residents
Fireworks will also be livestreamed; visit Valparaiso Facebook page for link
