Fireworks 2020: 4th of July Chicago area shows, events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2020.This list may not include all municipalities.9:15 p.m., July 3Where: Seatgeek Stadium7000 S. Harlem Ave., BridgeviewThe lot opens at 7:30 p.m., and the event is free9:30 p.m. July 2, 3 and 4Tickets required for drive-in or indoor viewing1999 South Springinsguth RoadSchaumburg, IL Chicago is offering a virtual house music festival and a virtual "Independence Day Salute" concert. At-home salsa dance parties will also take place across the city. DCASE and the Chicago Park District are inviting residents to plan socially distant dance parties of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with a live broadcast that includes a dance lesson and salsa music.Due to COVID-19, theFourth of July Association decided to replace its traditional 4th of July activities with an alternative VIRTUAL CELEBRATION.11AM Show: Go Behind the Scenes of the 4th Celebration & Parade2PM VIRTUAL Parade: Live Stream/Radio Broadcast - Tune in on Facebook & Youtube Live and WCGO Radio 95.9FM8PM Show: Virtual Band Concert & Fireworks ShowVisit facebook.com for more info9:30 p.m., July 4Where: Centennial Park15600 West Ave.Only vehicles with Orland Park vehicle stickers will be allowed into the park's parking lotsPerforming at 7:15 pm at Centennial Park will be Gone 2 ParadiseThose attending should maintain groups of less than 10 with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups.The display will incorporate higher altitude fireworks and remove low-level fireworks so that residents can enjoy the fireworks at home.The fireworks display and synced music will live streamed via the Village's YouTube channel.Orland Park, IL 604629:30 p.m., July 4Where: Frontier Sports Complex3380 Cedar Glade Dr.Those attending can watch from a field in the park or from their vehicles in parking spaces in the complex; additional parking will be available at Neuqua Valley High SchoolNCTV17 will provide a live broadcast of the eventNaperville, IL9:30 p.m., July 3Where: Volunteer Park, LUkancic Middle School, Discovery Park1100 Murphy Dr., 725 Normantown Road, 300 S. Highpoint Dr.Residents encouraged to view fireworks from home; attendance at sites will be restrictedRomeoville, ILVFW hosting parade on property to give kids a chance to participate10:30 a.m., July 4Where: 645 S. River St., BataviaAfter the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and soda free for kids 8 years old and younger. $5 a plate for everyone older than 8. There will also be fire trucks in the main lot that kids can tour.1 p.m. July 4The 2020 Waukegan American Independence Parade will go on... virtually featuring decorated shoeboxes (or any boxes) by local families, businesses, and organizations.Visit Facebook.com for more information6 to 10 p.m., July 4Where: 909 English Prairie Road, Spring GroveThis is hosted in partnership with Richmond-Spring Grove Area Rotary Club. The farm opens for parking at 6 p.m. There is parking for thousands of cars.The cost is $20 per car, and phase 4 social distancing will be in place. People will be encouraged to stay in their cars or set up chairs in front of their cars. There will be food trucks there, and golf carts will drive through the parking areas selling beer, kettle corn and donuts.9:30 p.m., July 3Kosciuszko Park Ball Park area.Central High SchoolEC Fire Dept. 3350 Michigan Ave.Block Jr. High SchoolWest Calumet ComplexDo not go to the locations, instead watch from home9:30 p.m., July 4Clark MS/HSMorton HSEggers MSGavit MS/HSResidents should not go to locations but watch from homeGates open at 7:30 p.m., July 4Where: Urschel FieldTickets are required and are limited to city residentsFireworks will also be livestreamed; visit Valparaiso Facebook page for link