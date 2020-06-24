Chicago offers new Fourth of July celebrations during COVID-19; Navy Pier fireworks show cancelled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks show this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but Chicago officials are offering new ways for residents to celebrate safely.
While the iconic attraction will remain open to visitors at limited capacity, the cancellation of the popular fireworks display is just one of several changes to the city's Independence Day celebrations.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Wednesday new Fourth of July events to allow Chicagoans to celebrate "while prioritizing health and safety."
This year's holiday events will include a virtual house music festival and a virtual "Independence Day Salute" concert, featuring the Grant Park Orchestra. The city is also helping launch at-home salsa dance parties across the city. DCASE and the Chicago Park District are inviting residents to plan socially distant dance parties of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with a live broadcast that includes a dance lesson and salsa music.
The city is offering all events for free.
"While we all reflect on America's promise of freedom and justice and its painful legacy of racial injustice, I invite Chicagoans to commemorate this year's holiday with family and close friends, connected with our city and people across our country through the healing power of music," Mayor Lightfoot said.
