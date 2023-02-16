Elderly pedestrian hit, critically injured in Evanston, police say

Evanston police said vehicle involved stayed on the scene

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle hit and critically injured an elderly pedestrian Thursday morning in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Officers responded about 5:10 a.m. to the area of Main Street and Michigan Avenue and found an elderly man breathing but unresponsive, with an apparent head injury, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver involved stayed on the scene.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team is responding to investigate.

Traffic on Main Street is expected to be closed through the morning commute.