Help pay your utility bills by tapping into this energy assistance fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're struggling to pay your utility bills, then this tip is for you.
If you qualify, you may be able to cash in on a pot of $100 million in utility and energy assistance.
This is more important than ever with state moratoriums on utility shut-offs scheduled to expire at the end of the month. Other similar mandates in municipalities could also start winding down.
The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board, also known as CUB, is getting the word out that this money is available.
The funding is through the state of Illinois and the "Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program," which offers help those impacted most by COVID-19.
For more information on how to apply and to find out about relief programs available near you, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com or call 1-833-711-0374. You can also visit the DCEO website.
