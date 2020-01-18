iteam

Quick Tip: Get subscriptions, recurring charges in order in the new year

By and Ann Pistone
Many Americans subscribe to numerous streaming services, including ones for television and music, but it's important to assess those occasionally.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles says the new year is a great time for a financial checkup.

It's 2020; ask yourself, are you really using all those streaming services? Are you listening to all of that music, anything else?

Go into your bank account, check your credit card and see everything that is being deducted from that card.

If you're not using those services, get rid of them.
