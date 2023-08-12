The Better Business Bureau is warning of fitness tracker app users about scammers.

How to protect yourself from scammers on fitness tracker apps: Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip for those using fitness apps.

Fitness trackers can help you reach your goals while building a community with others on their personal journeys. But, according to the Better Business Bureau, they can also be used for potential scams.

A scammer who is also on the app might reach out to you and ask about your fitness goals before eventually asking for more personal information. Sometimes, they'll even come up with emotional stories to get your sympathy.

Here are some things you can look out for to avoid getting scammed on a fitness app:

Don't use a photo of yourself on your profile to prevent being targeted by scammers.

Avoid sharing any personal information, like marital status or job titles.