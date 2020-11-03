These recipes show air fryers aren't only for chicken

It's "Teach Me Tuesday!" "Calibama Cooking" author Chef Lorious - aka Lori Rogers - joins us to show us that air fryers are not just for wings! It's a simple, quick way to make an assortment of great meals - even desserts.
Chef Lorious' recipes:
Cajun Butter Air Fryer Salmon
Ingredients:
4 salmon filets (skin on optional)
4 tbsp melted butter
3 - 4 tbsp Cajun seasoning
Directions:
1. Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees.
2. Wash filets and pat dry.
3. Place filets in air fryer skin side down and brush the fish with melted butter.
4. Season generously.
5. Spray the bottom of the air fryer lightly with cooking spray.
6. Cook in air fryer for 5 minutes.
7. Open air fryer and check the doneness of the salmon. If necessary, cook an additional 2-3 minutes.
8. Remove and enjoy!
Glazed Carrots in the Air Fryer
Ingredients:
1 lb baby carrots
1 stick melted butter
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp chili powder
Dash of salt
Directions:
1. Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees.
2. In a shallow bowl, combine the melted butter, brown sugar, chili powder and salt.
3. Place the carrots in a baking dish that will fit into your air fryer. It's ok if the carrots are stacked on top of each other.
4. Pour the butter mixture over the carrots and toss the carrots to coat.
5. Cook in the air fryer for 10 minutes.
6. Remove the baking dish from the air fryer and toss the carrots again.
7. Place them back in the air fryer for another 10-15 minutes until a toothpick easily pierces all the way through.
Note: Cook time may increase or decrease depending on the thickness of the carrots.
Chocolate Lava Cake - In the Air Fryer
Ingredients:
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
7 tbsp butter
4 tbsp sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
Dash of salt
1 1/2 tbsp self rising flour
Directions:
1. Preheat air fryer to 370 degrees.
2. Melt butter and chocolate chips together in a microwave safe bowl in 30 second intervals. Stir butter and chocolate chips together between intervals.
3. Combine until smooth. It should take about 90 seconds (three intervals).
4. In a separate bowl combine eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt.
5. Slowly add egg and sugar mixture to the melted chocolate. Stirring as you add so the heat from the chocolate doesn't accidentally cook the eggs.
6. Stir to combine well and add the self rising flour.
7. Pour cake batter evenly into four ramekins that have been sprayed with cooking spray.
8. Cook in air fryer for 10 minutes.
9. Remove from air fryer and let them stand for about 3 minutes. (Don't touch em!!)
10. A toothpick inserted in the cake should come back kind of gooey...that's a good thing for lava cake!
11. Enjoy!!
