Alessi & Strack & Van Til Food Market Present "In The Kitchen" With Mila Furman

We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love!
Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is - trained chef and culinary influencer - founder of the website Girl & the Kitchen www.girlandthekitchen.com - Mila Furman!
We followed Mila as she shopped at the Strack & Van Til Food Market in Munster, Ind. to see what ingredients she wanted to use. Then this morning, Mila made her dish - step-by-step.
For more on Mila and her great recipes - head to her website: www. girlandthekitchen.com
Mila's recipe:
Chicken Piccata with Sundried Tomato Cauliflower Puree
Ingredients
Chicken and Sauce
2 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, butterflied and then cut in half
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 shallot chopped
1 fresh lemon, juiced
1 tsp lemon zest
1/2 cup chicken stock
cup toasted Alessi Pignolis
cup Vigo artichokes
1/4 cup Alessi brined capers, rinsed
1 tbsp corn starch
1 tbsp water
1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Cauliflower Puree
1 whole head of cauliflower cut up into florets or 1 bag frozen cut up cauliflower
1/2 stick of butter
1 cup of heavy cream
5 cloves of garlic
cup grated Parmesan
2 tbsp Alessi Sundried Tomatoes in Oil
1 tbsp fresh parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Chicken and Sauce
1. Season chicken with salt and pepper.
2. In a large skillet over medium high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter with 3 tablespoons
olive oil.
3. When butter and oil start to sizzle, add 2 pieces of chicken and cook for 3 minutes. When
chicken is browned, flip and cook other side for 3 minutes. Remove and transfer to plate.
4. Melt 2 more tablespoons butter and add another 2 tablespoons olive oil.
5. When butter and oil start to sizzle, add the other 2 pieces of chicken and brown both sides
in same manner. Remove pan from heat and add chicken to the plate.
6. Into the pan add shallots, the lemon juice, stock, the artichokes and the capers. Return to
stove and bring to boil, scraping up brown bits from the pan for extra flavor. Check for
seasoning.
7. Combine water with cornstarch and pour into the pan. This is called a slurry and it is a
thickening agent. Allow to boil and it will thicken...if too thick, thin it out with broth.
8. Return all the chicken to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove chicken to platter. Add
remaining 2 tablespoons butter to sauce and whisk vigorously.
9. Pour sauce over chicken and garnish with lemon zest, parsley and pinenuts.
Cauliflower Puree
1. Boil the cauliflower until it is fork tender.
2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the heavy cream and garlic on a low flame;
keep warm.
3. Strain the cauliflower in a colander or strainer so that there is no water left.
4. For the actual mashing process,
5. I have found that using a food processor or a stick blender really well to get them
super creamy.
6. But a regular smasher works well too if you put some elbow grease into it.
7. Add sundried tomato, parmesan, and chopped parsley.
