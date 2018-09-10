Celebrate National Breakfast Month at McDonald's

It's National Breakfast Month and to get your day off to a great start we'll tell you about some great options - from oatmeal to parfaits to McGriddles to McMuffins - that are convenient, easy and a great bargain!
Deal going on right now through October 28.
McDonald's throughout the Chicago area is offering a Mix & Match deal.
Choose two breakfast favorites for $4.
Options include:
-Sausage McMuffin with cheese
-Sausage Biscuit with cheese
-Steak & Egg Burrito
-A new choice - the Chorizo Burrito
