Celebrate National Breakfast Month at McDonald's

Breakfast deals are happening through Oct. 28 at McDonald's.

It's National Breakfast Month and to get your day off to a great start we'll tell you about some great options - from oatmeal to parfaits to McGriddles to McMuffins - that are convenient, easy and a great bargain!

Deal going on right now through October 28.

McDonald's throughout the Chicago area is offering a Mix & Match deal.

Choose two breakfast favorites for $4.

Options include:
-Sausage McMuffin with cheese

-Sausage Biscuit with cheese
-Steak & Egg Burrito
-A new choice - the Chorizo Burrito

