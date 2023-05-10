Lincoln Way East HS memorial scholarship award continues to honor student athlete 30 years later

An annual scholarship honoring Michele Bingham is awarded to a graduating senior on the Lincoln-Way East girls soccer team.

Michele Bingham was killed in 1994 when a car veered off a road onto a soccer field

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Tragedy struck Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort decades ago, when the community lost 14-year-old Michele Bingham. The community will continue to honor her Wednesday with the 30th anniversary ceremony of her memorial scholarship award.

"I just feel honored to have been her friend and part of her life, even though it was very short," Betsy Warfield said.

In March 1994, a driver, who had passed out from a medical condition, veered off a road and went through a chain link fence, a retention pond and then onto a soccer field where Bingham and her freshman teammates were practicing.

Bingham was killed in the crash, and two others were seriously injured. Shortly after Bingham's death, the school erected guard rails around the practice fields.

A plot of land in Frankfort is named in honor of Bingham, and it is complete with athletic fields and playground equipment.

"I do think about it every day," said Tim Kilrea, Bingham's former soccer coach. "I live in Frankfort still, and I drive by Michele Bingham park."

The park named after Bingham is one of the ways her family and friends were able to honor her legacy. Another way is the annual scholarship they award to a graduating senior on the soccer team. This year's winner will be the 30th, since it began in 1994.

"Once we got past the initial tragedy and embraced each other as a community and family, we did a lot of good things in the aftermath," Kilrea said.

Warfield now teaches at Lincoln-Way West High School, in the same district where she and Bingham were friends and teammates at Lincoln-Way East. She is part of a large group of community members who have funded the scholarship through an annual golf outing.

She said the scholarship is a testament to the impact the young girl and her tragic death had on her community.

"She has this great legacy," Warfield said. "Thirty years we've been able to help other soccer players. I think of her every day. I'm lucky she was a part of my life."