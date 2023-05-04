Chef, owner of Aboyer in Winnetka shares simple French pan-roasted chicken recipe

Chef Lachowicz said his simple pan roasted chicken and spring peas recipe takes only 20 minutes from cutting board to plate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Those looking to mix it up in the kitchen without taking too much time out of their day can try out an easy French cuisine recipe.

Chef Michael Lachowicz is the owner of Aboyer, a contemporary French-American restaurant in Winnetka.

Lachowicz visited ABC7 to share a simple instructions for how to prepare a pan-roasted chicken and spring peas dish. He said it takes only 20 minutes to get the the meal from the cutting board to a plate.

Aboyer's Poulet Roti Bercy

Chicken ingredients:

1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces

2 tablespoons salad or canola oil

Kosher salt and finely ground white pepper for seasoning

Sauce and garnish ingredients:

1/2 cup dry white wine (Chablis or Chardonnay)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

1 cup quartered button mushrooms

1/2 cup shucked and blanched spring peas

2 cups finished veal, chicken, or your favorite stock

2 tablespoons unsalted, soft butter

Kosher salt and finely-ground white pepper for seasoning

Instructions:

Slit the legs and thighs to the bone on the bottom side with a very sharp knife.

Place chicken in a very hot pan over medium high heat, seasoned chicken pieces, skin side down. Cook on skin side until deep golden brown, do not turn the chicken in the pan.

Place the entire pan in the oven at 450 degrees and cook for 12 to 14 minutes.

Remove pan from oven and place cooked chicken, skin side up on a serving platter, tent with foil.

In the same pan add quartered mushrooms and cook until brown over medium high heat.

Reduce heat to medium, add shallots and garlic, stir to soften.

Add white wine and raise heat to high. Reduce wine until almost dry and add stock.

Bring to a boil and reduce by half. Remove pan from heat.

Add peas and soft butter to sauce. Add accumulated juices to sauce from chicken platter and stir to combine, adjust seasoning.

Pour sauce over chicken and serve.

The dish is great served with simple rice pilaf, creamy or rustic mashed potatoes or with a fresh salad.