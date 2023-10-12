Geja's Cafe shares Beer Cheese Fondue recipe

As Oktoberfest winds down, Geja's Cafe on Armitage in Lincoln Park shared a Beer Cheese Fondue recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday, as Oktoberfest winds down.

She combined beer and cheer to make Beer Cheese Fondue with Geja's Cafe.

The cozy Lincoln Park restaurant on Armitage Avenue is known for its fondue.

Jeff Lawler, owner of Geja's, joined Butler in making the recipe.

Beer Cheese Fondue is a great recipe to celebrate with this Oktoberfest, but is also simple and versatile enough to enjoy all season long, Lawler said.

Whether you're looking for a simple and quick weeknight dinner at home, or are looking to impress your guests with something decadent, you cannot miss with this simple recipe, he said.

Geja's Beer Cheese Fondue

Serves 2

12 oz: Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1 oz: Cream Cheese

6 oz: Hofbrau Lager

1/4 tsp.: Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 tsp.: Dijon Mustard

1/8 tsp. Garlic powder

1/8 tsp.: Salt

1/8 tsp.: Ground Pepper

Instructions

Add beer and cream cheese to the double boiler.

Heat until the beer starts to bubble.

Add cheddar cheese.

Add the remaining ingredients.

Stir the fondue to combine.

Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.

Transfer to a fondue pot.

Serve with chunks of pretzel bread, apples and grapes for dipping.

Helpful hints

Try a variety of other breads: Pumpernickel, raisin and onion breads work very well.

Cut bread night before serving and store in a container which is left slightly open. This will allow the bread to firm and dry, creating a great contrast of textures (traditional fondue is served with stale bread).

- Use vegetables or dried fruits for dipping.