Baby girl killed in Near West Side hit-and-run; suspect at large, Chicago police say

By
Girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A baby girl has been killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Near West Side.

It happened in the 300-block of South Western Avenue early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just after midnight, a black Chrysler 300 was driving north on Western, when the driver rear-ended a black Toyota sedan that was double-parked on the street.

CPD said the Chrysler continued driving, and struck several parked cars, before the driver jumped out and ran.

A 1-year-old girl in the Toyota was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

RELATED: I-55 crash: Man dead after car goes off highway near I-355 ramp, vehicle lands in Bolingbrook pond

Two women from the Toyota, ages 23 and 18, refused any medical treatment.

Investigators were still on the scene collecting evidence and examining the Black Toyota that was hit about 5 a.m.

It was still there in the street, near the parked cars that were also struck by the hit-and-run driver.

That male driver, who was wearing all black, was not in custody later Thursday, CPD said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

