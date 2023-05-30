Chef Gordon Ramsay's Naperville restaurant Ramsay's Kitchen opens Tuesday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chef Gordon Ramsay opens his second Chicago area restaurant Tuesday.

"Ramsay's Kitchen" in Naperville will feature some of the TV personality's favorite dishes, including his signature Beef Wellington as well as a roast beef sandwich with horseradish and spicy giardiniera and crispy skin salmon.

"Bringing Ramsay's Kitchen to Naperville allows us to share some of my favorite dishes from my career and highlight cuisines from my travels around the world with locals and visitors of the area. The restaurant's team and I are also thrilled to immerse ourselves in the warmth of the Midwest. Great food brings people together, and we can't wait to welcome guests into the restaurant and become part of this great community." Ramsay said.

His other area restaurant is Gordon Ramsay Burger in River North.

