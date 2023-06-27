Chicago police said a man is in custody after stabbing a woman in the chest Saturday in the 1100 blk. of South Michigan near Grant Park.

Chicago crime: Man charged after woman stabbed in chest near Grant Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a woman was critically injured in a stabbing near Grant Park Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

At about 7:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was outside in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop when she was approached by a 43-year-old man, police said.

They began to argue, and the man produced a sharp object before stabbing her in the chest, said police.

The man took off on foot, but was located by officers and placed in custody, according to police. Joshua Shaw has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said on Monday

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

