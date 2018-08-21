Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Prosecutors rest case against Kenneth Williams

Hadiya Pendleton's mother, Cleopatra Cowley, testified at the tiral of two men accused of murdering her 15-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors have rested their case against one of the suspects in the 2013 death of a Chicago student who was shot just days after she performed with her high school band at President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.

Separate juries hearing the cases against Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams listened attentively Monday as Cleopatra Cowley, the mother of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, testified.

Mickiael Ward and Kenneth Williams are charged in the murder of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.


She spoke about receiving news of the shooting. Cowley said a police officer assured her that her daughter would be OK but wouldn't let her to speak to the teen.

RELATED: 5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy

After Cowley left the stand, prosecutors rested their case against Williams. The case against Ward will resume Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Ward was the gunman and Williams the getaway driver.

Pendleton was with friends at a park a mile from Obama's Chicago home when she was shot in what prosecutors say was a botched attempt at gang retaliation.
