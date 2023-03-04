Hanover Park murder: Man wanted for murder of mother of 7 dies in Michigan, police say

Police say William Taylor shot Clarice Alexander Monday after she dropped her son off at school.

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man wanted for shooting and killing a mother of seven is dead, police say.

Police said William Taylor shot Clarice Alexander after she dropped her son off at school.

Alexander, a mother of seven, was found dead between homes and a townhouse complex in the 1300-block of Court Pl. in Hanover Park, according to police.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC7 off camera, he said his surveillance camera captured the attack and said the suspect got away in an older model gray Chevy Malibu with heavy front-end damage. He said he turned over the video to Hanover Park police, who told him not to release it publicly.

Investigators said Taylor and Alexander had a relationship.

Her sister told ABC7 that Alexander told her she's called police multiple times on a man she knew, believing he was stalking her, including the night before she was killed.

Friday night, investigator said they were notified Taylor suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital in Michigan, where he died Thursday.