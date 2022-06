Lakeview shooting: CPD releases images of potential suspects in murder of Happy Camper employee

The Chicago Police Department released images of potential suspects in the murder of a man on the North Side. They are looking to identify two men they believe are involved in the murder earlier this year of 47-year-old Hermilo Beltran in Lakeview.Beltran was heading to work at Happy Camper Pizza on March 27 of this year when he was shot in a nearby alley blocks from the Wrigleyville neighborhood's Wrigley Field.Surveillance video back in March also captured the car police believe the suspects were driving in the minutes after the murder.