Lakeview shooting: CPD releases images of potential suspects in murder of Happy Camper employee

Surveillance camera also captured car police believe suspects were driving minutes after killing Hermilo Beltran
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD seeks to ID potential suspects in murder of Happy Camper worker

The Chicago Police Department released images of potential suspects in the murder of a man on the North Side.

They are looking to identify two men they believe are involved in the murder earlier this year of 47-year-old Hermilo Beltran in Lakeview.

SEE ALSO | Business owners discuss safety after father killed in Wrigleyville shooting, alleged robbery

Beltran was heading to work at Happy Camper Pizza on March 27 of this year when he was shot in a nearby alley blocks from the Wrigleyville neighborhood's Wrigley Field.

Surveillance video back in March also captured the car police believe the suspects were driving in the minutes after the murder.

RELATED | Wrigleyville Happy Camper to donate all sales to family of employee killed in North Side shooting
