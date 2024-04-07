WATCH LIVE

2 killed after 4-vehicle crash in Harvey, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 7, 2024 3:50PM
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed after a four-vehicle car crash Sunday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened in Harvey near Sibley Boulevard and Perry Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical examiner.

A spokesperson for Harvey confirmed two fatalities in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The two victims were men, aged 32 and 24, the spokesperson said. Their identities were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not known.

Police took two people into custody in connection to the crash, the Harvey spokesperson said.

No further information was immediately available.

