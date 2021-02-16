This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.
Want younger looking skin? It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!
The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!
Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the effects of cold weather on our skin and why it's so important to protect it. We also talk to a woman from Plainfield who uses Pour Moi, and she tells us what a difference it has made with her skin!
They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get their Innovative Inventors Duo - Midwest. It's a $100 value - all for $70 with FREE SHIPPING!!!!
This offer is good through March 2, 2021. No code is needed - just click here for the special pricing.
Pour Moi's patented skincare system protects from extreme cold
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More