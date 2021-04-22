Windy City LIVE

How climate change, seasonal cycles affect your skin

EMBED <>More Videos

Pour Moi founder discusses how climate change affects your skin

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

On this Earth Day, the Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare 3-step Rotating System is using the rhythms and climate of each region of the globe to make your skin look young and vibrant.

What does the Earth have to do with your skin? Everything! Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the importance of quenching your skin in your climate and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.

The company is all about saving the planet too. They want to encourage recycling of their bottles and have a section dedicated to just that on their website and you can access it by the QR code on every box.

Plus they have a Windy City Live Spring special going on through May 6th, 2021. Get the 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest + Night Cream - a $189 value for only $89!! Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get yours today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Do's, don'ts for fully vaccinated people
In the kitchen with Mario Manfredini
Next on Windy City LIVE
How to get out of timeshares with ease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
Long Grove house destroyed in fire
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
No one hurt in CPD shooting on 606 Trail; 1 arrested: police
Woman seriously hurt in Blue Line attack: witness
IN reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Show More
Chauvin placed in segregated housing unit while waiting sentencing
Keeping Latino youth safe in wake of Adam Toledo shooting
Chicago artists create world's 1st immersive NFT installation
Aurora Mariano's vaccine mix-up leaves St. Charles man with questions
Father speaks at vigil for 7-year-old killed in McDonald's drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News