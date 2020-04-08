Coronavirus Update: Illinois sees largest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths; feds award $52M to health centers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the award to 45 Illinois health centers on Wednesday, a day after the state suffered the largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths.
Illinois health officials reported more than 1,280 new cases and 73 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total cases above 13,000 and the death toll to 380.
The federal funding will go toward efforts to test, treat and prevent coronavirus. It'll also help health centers maintain and increase capacity and staffing levels necessary to address the pandemic.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law less than two weeks ago.
Of the 45 health centers to receive federal grants, 19 are located in Chicago.
Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing for more ventilators as the state continues to monitor the decreasing number of available ICU beds.
At Mt. Sinai and its sister hospital Holy Cross, there are just 41 ICU beds total and they are currently operating at 90-100% capacity. Their surge plan includes making another 40-50 beds available. The surge is expected in the next two weeks.
"It's nerve-wracking at first," said Raquel Prendkowski, Mt. Sinai ER Dept. System Director. "But now that we have a plan and we know that we have a place to put patients as we surge, having that plan in action brings a little bit more calmness."
Mt. Sinai has enough PPE and ventilators at the moment, but statewide there are just 2,700 ventilators available. The governor has placed an order for another 3,600 and even received 100 overnight from California.
"Once we are passed our peak, Illinois will pay it forward," Gov. Pritzker said. "We will pay it forward in any way we can, including passing along these ventilators to the next hot spot in the nation."
A snapshot of the available ICU beds around the region shows in the city of Chicago only 25% are open, but the situation is worse in the northeast suburbs with just 17%, and in the southwest suburbs just 21%. The northwest suburbs are doing much better, with 51% of ICU beds currently available.
"Well, we are under a surge plan as most hospitals are under," said Michele Mazurek, chief administrator at Mt. Sinai Hospital. "So based on the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and the type of patients, we surge into other departments. We have with the system about 40 to 50 additional ICU beds that we can surge into."
As the demand grows, the governor said it will be up to other hospitals to help those that have reached capacity.
"I will do what it takes, including stepping in to direct patients to underutilized hospitals if needed," Pritzker said.
With the arrival of warmer weather, the governor and state public health director are cautioning people that now is not the time to return to normal activities.
"In a normal battle, you show up to the fight," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "But for this, for this battle, the winning strategy is to stay at home. It's to retreat, to be in your house."
A member of the governor's staff has contracted COVID-19, Pritzker announced this week. The employee began feeling ill on March 26 and all staff were sent home as the governor's office underwent a deep cleaning.
Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike have not been tested, but they have not had symptoms and said they did not have any close contact with the infected person. The employee has been isolating at home for the past 12 days and no one else has shown symptoms.
Gov. Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
On Wednesday, Illinois issued new measures to help employers and those in the real estate industry.
Employers will not face a penalty fee for filing wage reports for February 2020 late, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced.
The agency is still encouraging employers to submit the wage reports, which were due March 31, as soon as possible. The department said the filings will help determine unemployment eligibility for workers who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker's administration announced that remote notarization can be used during Illinois' "stay-at-home" order. The measure aims to remove barriers that are potentially holding back real estate closings and other related financial transactions.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid