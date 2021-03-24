This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.
Want younger looking skin? It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!
The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!
Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the importance of quenching your skin and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.
They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get their 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest - a $150 value for $99. And it gets better! Use the promo code MARCH21 for an additional $20 off this already low price!
This offer is good through April 6, 2021.
Pour Moi founder discusses 3-step rotating skincare system
WINDY CITY LIVE
