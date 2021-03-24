Windy City LIVE

Pour Moi founder discusses 3-step rotating skincare system

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

Want younger looking skin? It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!

The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!

Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the importance of quenching your skin and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.

They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get their 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest - a $150 value for $99. And it gets better! Use the promo code MARCH21 for an additional $20 off this already low price!

This offer is good through April 6, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Next on Windy City LIVE
In the kitchen with Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims
Obama sits down with Val Warner to discuss 'A Promised Land'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in shooting outside Bridgeview Secretary of State facility
Uber driver fatally shot while trying to fight off carjacker, family says
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine; IL reports 2,793 new cases
Cook County releases 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Cubs unveil new touchless entry system at Wrigley Field
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Show More
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Woman, child seriously hurt in Clearing fire
More TOP STORIES News