highland park parade shooting

American Red Cross holds blood drive in wake of Highland Park shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

American Red Cross holds blood drive for Highland Park victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday in honor of the victims in Highland Park.

Peter Henry was one of the first people to arrive for the blood drive organized by the city of Highland Park and the Red Cross. Henry said after the 4th of July parade shooting, he wanted to help in any way he could.

RELATED Highland Park marks 1 week since deadly parade shooting with moment of silence

"I've never given blood before," Henry said, "but for this event, of course, I have to give blood."

Henry was not alone. Many people wanted to give the gift of life after the shooting. Even though there is no current blood supply shortage, the Red Cross said it supports any effort to donate blood.

Minutes after the blood drive was announced at the Highland Park Country Club, all the appointments were booked.

RELATED | Disturbing details revealed after accused Highland Park shooter confesses, prosecutor say

"I think the response from the community has been absolutely overwhelming," said Amanda Civitello, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park. "People have really come together to support each other."

That included Mike Fitzgerald, a Vernon Hills resident with no direct ties to Highland Park. He said his O-positive blood type can help many people.

"I just felt that if I could do something to help, that it was so very tragic," Fitzgerald said.

It's still a highly emotional time for many people. Henry is a Highland Park resident who was not at the parade last week, but recently went to the Uptown area to pay his respects to the victims.

"I teared up a little bit," Henry said. "I didn't directly know any of those folks, but I know people who do know them and it's hard for everybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoishighland parkblood drivehighland park parade shootingblood donationsamerican red crossred crosscommunity
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
Highland Park shooting survivors in DC to push for gun control
Mother killed in Highland Park shooting laid to rest
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
Highland Park mayor joins Biden at event marking passage of gun law
TOP STORIES
5 workers electrocuted at LaSalle County home
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
Mother killed in Highland Park shooting laid to rest
Black bear has a ball playing solo soccer game in CA neighborhood
8-year-old boy apparently shot in head, killed: East Chicago police
Man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 28 years in prison
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
Show More
Man who claimed he mistook girlfriend for burglar charged in her death
COVID Update: IL reports 6,075 new cases, 12 deaths
Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
Dolton, Illinois Amber Alert canceled after girl, 14, found safe
More TOP STORIES News