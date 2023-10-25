WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen driver faces traffic citations after deadly crash at Hinsdale sub shop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 11:28PM
Teen faces traffic citations after deadly crash at suburban sub shop
EMBED <>More Videos

A teen driver is facing traffic citations after Sean Richards, 14, was killed in a car crash at Fontano's Subs at 9 South Lincoln Street.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage driver will face traffic citations after a deadly crash at a suburban sub shop.

Back in July, authorities said, a teen driver working at a Hinsdale car wash hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

SEE ALSO | 3 injured in Hinsdale Fontano's crash that killed 14-year-old pedestrian file lawsuit

He hit 14-year-old Sean Richards, who died, before crashing into Fontano's Subs at 9 South Lincoln Street.

Three others were also hurt.

The DuPage County state's attorney and Hinsdale police chief said it was a tragic accident, adding the driver did not intend to hurt anyone.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW