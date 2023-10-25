A teen driver is facing traffic citations after Sean Richards, 14, was killed in a car crash at Fontano's Subs at 9 South Lincoln Street.

Teen driver faces traffic citations after deadly crash at Hinsdale sub shop

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage driver will face traffic citations after a deadly crash at a suburban sub shop.

Back in July, authorities said, a teen driver working at a Hinsdale car wash hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

SEE ALSO | 3 injured in Hinsdale Fontano's crash that killed 14-year-old pedestrian file lawsuit

He hit 14-year-old Sean Richards, who died, before crashing into Fontano's Subs at 9 South Lincoln Street.

Three others were also hurt.

The DuPage County state's attorney and Hinsdale police chief said it was a tragic accident, adding the driver did not intend to hurt anyone.