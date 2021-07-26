Girl, 12, woman, 25, struck in South Shore hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a driver who hit a woman and a child as they were leaving a liquor store Sunday night.The incident occurred near 79th Street and Exchange. Police said the driver of a Chevy Tohoe hit a 25-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. They were both taken to the hospital in good condition.The driver and passengers got out of the SUV and ran away, according to investigators. No additional information is available.