ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight 2020: Winner to be revealed Monday

ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020?
2020 Great Chicago Light Fight Finalists:
Voting ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. The votes are now being tabulated and this year's winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.
Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.
WATCH: 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight Champion crowned
Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!