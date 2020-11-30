ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight 2020: Winner to be revealed Monday

2020 Great Chicago Light Fight Finalists:

760 Hillside Avenue, Elmhurst, IL

12733 Hawks Bill Lane, Plainfield, IL

35 Carlisle Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL

7414 162nd Place, Tinley Park, IL

2516 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge, IL

4710 W. 151st Street, Oak Forest, IL

1245 Bradford Lane, Antioch, IL

The Kowalczyk family in Tinley Park is the 2019 winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are going all out with their holiday decorations this year to spread some extra cheer during the pandemic.ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020?Voting ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. The votes are now being tabulated and this year's winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!