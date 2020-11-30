great chicago light fight

ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight 2020: Winner to be revealed Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are going all out with their holiday decorations this year to spread some extra cheer during the pandemic.

ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020?

2020 Great Chicago Light Fight Finalists:



  • 760 Hillside Avenue, Elmhurst, IL

  • 12733 Hawks Bill Lane, Plainfield, IL

  • 35 Carlisle Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL

  • 7414 162nd Place, Tinley Park, IL

  • 2516 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge, IL

  • 4710 W. 151st Street, Oak Forest, IL


  • 1245 Bradford Lane, Antioch, IL


    • Voting ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. The votes are now being tabulated and this year's winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.

    Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.

    WATCH: 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight Champion crowned
    EMBED More News Videos

    The Kowalczyk family in Tinley Park is the 2019 winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight!


    Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    home & gardenholidayhomegreat chicago light fight
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT
    2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
    Great Chicago Light Fight: Channahon community helps neighborhood glow
    Great Chicago Light Fight: 30-years of 'Winter Wonderland'
    The Great Chicago Light Fight
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
    Chicago paramedic loses weekslong battle to COVID-19
    CPD return fire after man critically hurt in Austin shooting: police
    Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
    Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
    Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
    PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
    Show More
    2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
    Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
    Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
    Help fulfill a foster kid's Christmas wish list
    US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'
    More TOP STORIES News