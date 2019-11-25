How to identify scammers posing as US Census Bureau representatives

Quick Tip

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time for U.S. Census Bureau representatives to come knocking on your door, but the 2020 census also creates opportunities for scammers.

Keep a look out for phishing email scams, phony phone calls and even scammers coming to your house.

They're looking for social security numbers, bank account information and credit card details.

The U.S. Census Bureau does not ask for any of these things, nor do they request money on behalf of political parties.

If you think you've identified a scammer, contact authorities immediately.
