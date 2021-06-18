Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 102 cases, 13 deaths

Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths Friday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since March 17, 2020.The state reached a major milestone Friday: 70% of Illinoisans 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.There have been 1,388,688 total COVID cases, including 23,133 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,158 specimens for a total of 25,357,568 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 11 to June 17, is 0.8%.As of Thursday night, a record-low 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU and 69 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,158,530 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,153. There were 50,171 reported administered in Illinois Thursday.