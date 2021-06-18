coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 102 cases, 13 deaths

70% of adults in Illinois have now received a COVID-19 vaccine
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
IL launches vaccine lottery with $10M in prizes, scholarships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths Friday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since March 17, 2020.

The state reached a major milestone Friday: 70% of Illinoisans 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents



There have been 1,388,688 total COVID cases, including 23,133 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,158 specimens for a total of 25,357,568 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 11 to June 17, is 0.8%.

COVID vaccine Chicago: Shots now offered at some CTA train stations



As of Thursday night, a record-low 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU and 69 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,158,530 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,153. There were 50,171 reported administered in Illinois Thursday.
