JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense prepares to present their case next week

EMBED </>More Videos

The murder trial of Jason Van Dyke going into its third week.

By and Leah Hope
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The murder trial of Jason Van Dyke going into its third week.

This week prosecutors showed jurors the police dashboard camera video of the shooting many times. Graphic photos of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald's injuries from 16 gunshots were also shown.

Van Dyke was on the scene only seconds before he fired the shots.

LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges

His partner testified that the video doesn't show their perspective and Van Dyke was protecting himself and others.

"At the end of the day it's those 12 people that decide to sign a guilty or not guilty verdict," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Bob Milan.

Milan, who is also a former Cook County Prosecutor, expects defense attorneys will want jurors to have the option of Second Degree Murder, which carries a shorter sentence. Van Dyke is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery and Official Misconduct.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline

"If there is evidence that Officer Van Dyke had a belief that he needed to use deadly force to defend himself for other, and that belief was unreasonable, then he's guilty of second degree," said Milan.

As Van Dyke's Defense team prepares to call witnesses on Monday, Milan expects Van Dyke will be among them.

"The only visual jurors have of Officer Van Dyke is firing 16 shots into Laquan McDonald," he said. "That's their only visual. It can't get any worse. So if I was representing him, I'd be strongly urging Officer Van Dyke to testify."

Testimony resumes Monday morning. Defense attorneys will call witnesses most of next week.

Closing arguments and jury deliberation would likely be the first week of October.

AFTER THE GAVEL: Bob Milan explains the difference between First and Second Degree Murder
EMBED More News Videos

Former prosecutor and ABC7 legal expert Bob Milan discusses explains the difference between 1st and 2nd degree murder and their sentences.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertrialchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldjason van dykeChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
Jury selection complete in Jason Van Dyke trial
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 more jurors sworn in Wednesday, 10 seated so far
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 jurors sworn in Monday
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
Judge finds CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke violated bail
Jury selection begins in Jason Van Dyke murder trial
JASON VAN DYKE
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found
Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail
VIDEO: Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
New fire commissioner announced
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Show More
Bulldog stolen from Orland Park pet store
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
More News