Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony to continue Wednesday

The defense is entering a third day of testimony at the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.The defense could call an expert to talk about police training. They also could call Van Dyke, but it is still not known if he plans to testify.Tuesday, the officer's defense attorneys called a witness who created an animated video to show the jury what Van Dyke's perspective would have been in the moment he shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times.The defense is banking on the demonstration to show the jury that the shooting was justified.However, the prosecution pointed out several critical elements are missing and the animation stops after five shots. It also didn't show the teen raising the small knife he was carrying and pointing it at the officers."It is not an accurate depiction of what happened the night Laquan was shot and for them to try and introduce a made-up video as part of evidence, it skews how the jury would view what really happened," Rev. Janette Wilson, of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, said.Chris Southwood, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, to which Van Dyke belongs, was in court Tuesday. He denied that the shooting was unjustified."No, deadly force was the only choice and Van Dyke made the right decision and that animation proved it," Southwood said. "Jason Van Dyke made the right decision. And I think the video today, that animation today, went a long ways to prove what I'm saying is correct."Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder, saying he feared for his life. Dash camera video recorded that night back in October of 2014 appears to show the teen walking away from officers when he was fired on.Tuesday night, there was a birthday celebration on what would have been Laquan McDonald's 21st birthday. It was held outside the courthouse at 26th and California.