Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues

The verdict may be days or weeks away, but Chicago police are preparing now for reaction to the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.

Defense attorneys called more witnesses Tuesday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Among the witnesses were Laquan McDonald's probation officer and an expert who created a digital animated recreation of the defense's version of the shooting.Court adjourned for the day early at 1:30McDonald's probation officer testified about a time he was combative in court.Van Dyke is accused of first degree murder in the shooting death of 17 year old Laquan McDonald. Video recorded on police dash camera video shows the teen armed with a small knife. Van Dyke firing 16 shots as McDonald appeared to be walking away.Defense attorneys for Van Dyke are trying to show the jury that their client feared for his life and was acting in self-defense.Monday, they called an expert who criticized the autopsy report as being incomplete. They also called a pair of Cook County Sheriff's deputies who said McDonald got physical with them. The defense portrayed McDonald as an out of control, violent teenager with a troubled past.Tuesday, his probation officer, Dana Randazzo, recalled an incident in August of 2014, just a few months before his death when he got into a confrontation at a court hearing.Randazzo: "He became very upset and combative with the sheriffs."Defense attorney: "When you say combative, was he physically aggressive toward the sheriffs?"Randazzo: "Yes."Defense attorney: "And were these sheriffs in uniform?"Randazzo: "Yes."Meanwhile, the defense plans to call witnesses all week, and may rest by Tuesday of next week, so the jury could get the case possibly by the end of next week as the timeline for this trial has changed from day to day.Community activists have been very vocal about the call for peace and community organizer William Calloway on Tuesday called on all of the gangs in the city for a citywide peace treaty."I wanna ask all the gangs throughout the city of Chicago, the GD's the BD's, the Vice Lords, the Stones, the Latin Kings I want everybody in the city of Chicago to put the guns down," Calloway said.There is also a vigil planned for 6 p.m. outside the courthouse for Laquan McDonald to commemorate his life. McDonald would have been 21 years old Tuesday.The verdict may be days or weeks away, but Chicago police are preparing now for reaction to the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.The Chicago Police Department said no matter what the outcome, they have a plan in place, but the number one priority is safety.As Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced a milestone of 1,000 guns taken off the streets in the Auburn Gresham Police District.Supt. Johnson said CPD is prepared to ramp up deployments or ramp down, depending on the outcome, but they are going to respect people's First Amendment right to protest."We are prepared to ramp up deployments if the need arises," Johnson said. "Right now, I don't think that we'll have to do that, but days off being canceled is one of them, going to 12 hour shifts is another one, but again, I don't anticipate anything other than peaceful protest."When Johnson was asked about the costs to accommodate a possible increase on deployments, he stressed that cost is not an issue when it comes to public safety.