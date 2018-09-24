Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to begin presenting case Monday

Defense attorneys for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will begin presenting their case Monday to try to prove that the shooting death of Laquan McDonald was justified.They are hoping to paint Laquan McDonald as a violent threat to the public and police officers on the night he was killed. They plan to show the 17-year-old was on a wild rampage through the city the night Officer Van Dyke shot him 16 times.Among the first witnesses expected is a couple who were confronted by McDonald minutes before he was shot. They say he threatened them with a small knife he was carrying.Defense attorneys will try to prove Van Dyke had no choice but to shoot a dangerous criminal and they will need to convince the jury that he feared for his life despite police dash camera video which appears to show McDonald walking away from officers.The defense is expected to take up much of the week, but it's possible the case could go to the jury by the end of this week or early next week. Already, Chicago Fire Department personnel have been told to be on alert and bring their uniforms and equipment home in the event of violent reaction from protesters to that verdict.Meanwhile community activists are planning to speak Monday morning. They say this was cold blooded murder.