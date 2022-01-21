jason van dyke

Activists urge Mag Mile Association to press for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Activists want Chicago businesses to advocate for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke is set to be released from prison after only serving part of his sentence for murdering Laquan McDonald, and activists are asking the Mag Mile Association to use their influence to have federal charges filed against him.

The coalition of community activists took their push for justice for McDonald to North Michigan Avenue Thursday.

Fearing the possibility of unrest upon Van Dyke's release, they're calling on the Magnificent Mile Association to help them pressure the U.S. Attorney and Department of Justice to charge Van dyke with federal civil rights violations for McDonald's slayings.

"We do not want to see a repeat of 2020," said William Calloway. "We do not want to see stores like Burberry, Gucci and Cartier be damaged and vandalize because community members do not feel heard."

In 2014, Van Dyke shot the Black teen 16 times. Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one count for each shot that hit McDonald.

No one from the association immediately responded. The request from Calloway, who helped make the dascham video of McDonald's shooting public, came as the group of local leaders asking again for the CTA's transit union, Local 241 and Local 30, to support their efforts by staging a complete system shutdown starting January 31 and lasting until federal charges are filed.

"If Jason Van Dyke was a Black man, would we be standing here?" wondered Dr. LaShawna Littrice of Make Noise For Change.

VIDEO: Dash-cam video of police shooting of Laquan McDonald

Van Dyke, 43, is now scheduled to be released from prison on February 3 after serving just under three and a half years of an 81 month, or six year and nine month, sentence for McDonald's murder.

Chicago activists are comparing his case to that of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was federally indicted just weeks after being convicted at the state level of murdering George Floyd.

"We know that the facts of this case is there was a white man who shot 16 bullets into a Black boy," said Ja'Mal Green, community activist. "That is racially motivated."

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline

EMBED More News Videos

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.



A prior civil rights investigation was launched following McDonald's death, but nothing came from it. And while the cases are alike in some ways, ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said there are differences.

"But for them to decide whether to bring a new criminal action. They're going to be looking at the law, they're going to be looking at the facts. They're gonna be looking at the challenges associated with it, and they're going to decide on that basis," he explained.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict for George Floyd death draws comparisons to Jason Van Dyke, Laquan McDonald
The group says their demands for justice are far from over. They plan on having yet another rally and protest at the U.S. Attorney's office here in Chicago this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingjason van dykelaquan mcdonaldpolice brutalityrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JASON VAN DYKE
Activists call for civil rights charges against Jason Van Dyke
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Chauvin conviction draws comparisons to Jason Van Dyke
Laquan McDonald's family reacts to release of Adam Toledo shooting video
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. judge's 'sexist' comments caught on livestream
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Man shot by U of C police officer called 911, said he was armed: court
Illinois reports 23,246 new COVID cases, 198 deaths
Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
Quigley warns Russia-Ukraine tensions could quickly get 'very grave'
Show More
Podcast tells triumphant stories of people after life in prison
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
What do my COVID home test results mean?
Some IL lawmakers seek to repeal recently-passed criminal justice bill
2nd Aurora police officers dies of COVID in matter of weeks
More TOP STORIES News