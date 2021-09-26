Jelani Day case: Police working to identify man seen on surveillance video in LaSalle

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle.
Relatives of Jelani Day say they've seen it and it's not him.
The video shows a man knocking on the door of the home. When no one answers, he walks away.
Day is the Illinois State University graduate student who was last seen on August 24.
Police say this video was recorded the next day.
Day's body was found earlier this month in the Illinois River. It was positively identified on Thursday.
His family is upset it took police so long to share the video.
