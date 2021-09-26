surveillance video

Jelani Day case: Police working to identify man seen on surveillance video in LaSalle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jelani Day case: Police working to identify man seen on surveillance video

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle.

Relatives of Jelani Day say they've seen it and it's not him.

The video shows a man knocking on the door of the home. When no one answers, he walks away.

Day is the Illinois State University graduate student who was last seen on August 24.

RELATED: Jelani Day's family looking for answers after missing ISU student found dead in river

Police say this video was recorded the next day.

Day's body was found earlier this month in the Illinois River. It was positively identified on Thursday.

His family is upset it took police so long to share the video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countysurveillancemissing personbody foundsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Elgin man charged in Kane County hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
Video shows brazen Kane County hit-and-run that injured man, 72
River North crime: 2nd suspect charged in State St. beating, robbery
Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video
TOP STORIES
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Chicago police officer shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
Harry Potter actor carted away at Ryder Cup after medical incident
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Show More
Excited White Sox fans stock up at 'garage sale' charity event
Chicago Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday
$30K in rewards offered for Brian Laundrie's whereabouts
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots?
More TOP STORIES News