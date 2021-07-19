rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit for activism work

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Rev. Jesse Jackson will be accept France's highest order of merit, Legion of Honour.

Rev. Jackson, 79, will receive the award in France Monday morning. He has been a civil activist for decades.

France President Emmanuel Marcon said the reverend has never stopped campaigning for peace justice and fraternity, and that the values Jackson has promoted are also those of the French republic.

The French government honored the DuSable Museum of African American History CEO last month. Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the museum, received the Order of Arts and Letters. It honors people who have made significant contributions to the arts in France and around the world.
