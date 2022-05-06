semi crash

2 semis clip same Joliet viaduct in just over an hour

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2 semis clip same viaduct in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semi drivers found out they weren't meant to fit under a railroad viaduct in Joliet.

The first semi crashed just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning when its trailer clipped the viaduct on North Scott Street north of Irving Street.

As police were investigating, a second semi did the same thing around 6:30 a.m. The trailer then struck a light pole after becoming separated from the tractor.

Police said BNSF Railroad representatives arrived on scene to inspect damage to the viaduct.

There were no injuries reported, and both drivers were ticketed.
