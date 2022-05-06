2 semis clip same Joliet viaduct in just over an hour

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semi drivers found out they weren't meant to fit under a railroad viaduct in Joliet.The first semi crashed just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning when its trailer clipped the viaduct on North Scott Street north of Irving Street.As police were investigating, a second semi did the same thing around 6:30 a.m. The trailer then struck a light pole after becoming separated from the tractor.Police said BNSF Railroad representatives arrived on scene to inspect damage to the viaduct.There were no injuries reported, and both drivers were ticketed.