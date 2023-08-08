Chicago firefighters responded to the house fire around 11:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Monticello Avenue.

2 Chicago firefighters injured after house fire on Northwest Side, fire department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at a house on the city's Northwest Side Tuesday morning, injuring two firefighters, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Monticello Avenue, in the Logan Square neighbor.

See also | Chicago firefighter critically injured while battling North Austin blaze: CFD

The two firefighters who were injured were taken to a hospital in good condition, CFD said.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the first responders working to control the fire that damaged much of the rear of the house.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.