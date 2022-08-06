BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence

The Better Government Association investigated the effectiveness of a center created by Lori Lightfoot in curbing Chicago violence and crime.

The latest investigation from the Better Government Association delved into the success of Chicago's Community Safety Coordination Center.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot created the center last year in an effort to curb violence across the city.

However, questions remain whether it had a significant impact on lowering crime rates.

Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on the investigation.

