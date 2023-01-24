Chicago Board of Ethics expected to announce if Mayor Lightfoot campaign case will be sent to IG

Lightfoot poll showed mayor in lead, with Paul Vallas in close second and 'Chuy' Garcia in third

The Chicago Board of Ethics is expected to announce Tuesday if a Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign issue will be sent to the inspector general.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Ethics is expected to release more information Tuesday, on an issue that has put the Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign in hot water.

Tuesday also marks five weeks until Election Day.

The ethics board met Monday.

And, on Tuesday, the public should find out if they voted to send the case to the city's inspector general's office.

The board of ethics has been looking into whether the Lightfoot campaign violated the city ethics ordinance earlier this month by emailing Chicago Public School teachers to encourage students to volunteer for her campaign in exchange for extra credit.

Lightfoot's challengers jumped on it, calling it improper and unethical.

The mayor blamed a campaign staff member for making a mistake.

On Monday, she commented on the board of ethics involvement.

"We will cooperate with any investigation that's out there. We've said that we will do that. And I'm confident that what any investigator will find was this was a mistake, not born of intentionality," Lightfoot said.

Five weeks away from Election Day, the mayor is pushing polling numbers collected by her own campaign between Jan. 18 to 22, showing her in the lead, with 25% of the vote.

It shows Paul Vallas in a close second, and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia third.

In regards to the Lightfoot campaign complaint, the board of ethics said it will release more information on its website and Twitter feed Tuesday.