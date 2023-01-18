Win free Lou Malnati's by telling Chicago pizza spot if you like 'innie' or 'outie' thin crust pie

While deep dish pizza may have more notoriety, thin crust is popular, too

You can win free thin crust pizza from Lou Malnati's by telling the Chicago restaurant if you like "innie" or "outie" pieces better.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lou Malnati's pizza wants to know, if you're an "innie" or an "outie": We're talking about thin crust pizza.

Do you like the gooey cheesie pieces in the middle, or the crunchy slices on the outside?

The first 1,100 people to weigh in get a free four-pack of pizza.

Pizza lovers can vote at www.AreYouInnieOrOutie.com.

The contest comes as Lou Malnati's launches its popular Chicago thin crust pizza nationwide on TastesofChicago.com.

Thin crust was previously available only in restaurants for the past 30 years.

"Chicagoans have been passionate about deep dish and thin crust pizza for years and have debated whether their favorite piece of the square-cut Thin Crust pizza is on the inside or outside. We thought it's time we invite the rest of America to choose their side as well," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's.