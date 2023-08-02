Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses teen takeovers, migrant crisis, other issues affecting Chicagoans

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed multiple issues the city is currently facing Wednesday, particularly a teen takeover in the South Loop where a store was vandalized.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed multiple issues the city is currently facing Wednesday, particularly a teen takeover in the South Loop where a store was vandalized.

Johnson's comments on the subject were part of a wide-ranging news conference, dealing with concerns including migrants and safety around Lollapalooza coming up this weekend.

This is the first time in quite a while that the media has had access to the mayor to ask him questions about issues of concern to Chicagoans, something he committed to doing more of.

Sunday night was a nightmare for the owner of a 7-Eleven store in the South Loop, when a huge crowd of young people stormed the store and started wreaking havoc, looting and vandalizing it.

"The teen mobs is something that seriously needs to be taken seriously, and I would love to talk to him about it," store owner Johnathan Nowak said. "Because I don't think there's nothing being done yet."

Mayor Johnson said efforts by police have averted some other teen takeovers, which he referred to as trends. However, he refused to call out those young people for their criminal behavior.

"We have to be careful when we use language to describe certain behavior," Johnson said. "There's history in this city. I mean, to refer to children as like baby Al Capones is not appropriate."

The mayor also addressed concerns about migrants and moving them out of police stations and into armories.

"My position has not changed, that transitioning individuals to other police stations is still top of mind," Johnson said. "Finding more adequate places for shelter for families, that is top of mind. Having full wraparound services for families who wish to call the city Chicago their home, that is still top of mind."

Johnson also said that another thing at the top of his mind is pushing the state and federal government for more money to support those services.

As for major events in the city, the mayor said it will take more time to fully assess the economic benefit from the Chicago NASCAR Street Race.

As for Lollapalooza, which begins Thursday, Johnson called that event a tremendous economic benefit, saying that the appropriate amount of security will be in place.

"Officers on bikes, you know, making sure that there are consistent checkpoints so that we're able to better manage, you know, where people are flowing," Johnson said. "That those particular dynamics are well in place."

Johnson was asked at the press conference if he might attend Lollapalooza. He said he might stop by, but he was planning to go to an amusement park with his family.

