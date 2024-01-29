Metra fare changes begin Friday: Here's what you can expect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Changes start Friday for all Metra riders.

The biggest change involves the cost of a ticket.

Michael Gillis, a spokesman for Metra, joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss what riders can expect.

Metra is introducing a new fare plan, which means an increase in ticket prices.

Gillis explained that Metra is eliminating the promotional rates that have been offered since the pandemic began in 2020, but said new fares are lower than pre-pandemic rates.

Another change that Metra riders can expect is the elimination of the 10-ride ticket.

"We're replacing the 10-ride ticket with a packet of five day passes, so essentially five round trips instead of 10 one-way fares," he said.

A program that previously cut fares on the Rock Island and Metra Electric lines will end, and will be replaced with a new program for low-income riders on all lines.

These changes come as Metra ridership continues to rise back up to pre-pandemic rates.

"We peak on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 65 and 75% of pre-COVID ridership," Gillis said.

Visit metra.com to see the full list of changes.