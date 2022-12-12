Chicago Metra schedule changing for 4 lines, including Heritage Corridor

The Heritage Corridor Metra line will now have a delayed departure time for two afternoon trains. Three other lines will have more trains added.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Metra riders may see changes Monday, as Metra upgrades service on four lines.

Metra is adding more trains to the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines.

The added trains will increase service during midday, rush hour and the late evening hours.

In addition, it's delaying the departure time for two afternoon trains on the Heritage Corridor line.

Metra said the changes are in response to ridership trends and rider feedback.

Just last week, Metra announced more trains were being added to its UP North and UP West lines, as well.

Visit Metra.com for more information.