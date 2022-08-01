2 seriously injured in I-294 crash after wrong-way driver hits truck near Midlothian: state police

Chicago traffic: Some lane closures in place after crash

There were some lane closures in place after the incident.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured early Monday morning when a wrong-way driver hit a semitrailer on Interstate 294 in Midlothian, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded just before 3:10 a.m. to southbound I-294 near milepost 9 for a reported crash. The truck had been traveling south when a pickup truck driving north in the southbound lanes hit it, police said.

The truck rolled over and came to rest in the roadway.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

At 3:30 a.m., the three right lanes were closed for a crash investigation and cleanup. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.