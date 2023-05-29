WATCH LIVE

1 shot on Memorial Day, Naperville police say

By WLS logo
Monday, May 29, 2023 6:22PM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot on Memorial Day just after midnight in west suburban Naperville, according to police.

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Fire Department responded to the 700-block of Inland Circle. The fire department transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 43 shot, 9 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend gun violence across city, police say

Police investigators believe the two people involved in the shooting knew each other. The victim and the suspected shooter were in a group of people when a firearm was shown and the victim was shot, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

