How NASCAR in Chicago will affect the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several museums are changing their hours of operation in anticipation of the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race held on July 1 and 2.

Due to planned road closures and an influx of spectators, the Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum shared updates for Museum Campus visitors planning visits before, during and after the race weekend.

The Shedd Aquarium will close on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. It will have limited hours on Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last entry time for guests will be 2 p.m.

Normal hours will resume Tuesday, July 4.

The Field Museum will adjust its hours on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The museum will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the last entry time for guests will be 3 p.m. These days are free for Illinois residents.

Normal hours will resume Monday, July 3.

The Adler Planetarium will be open for regular business hours during the race.

Museum Campus organizations recommend adjusting travel plans to the campus during the race.

Visitors driving to the campus from the south should use northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive.

Visitors driving to the campus from the north, should access Interstate 55 between 24th and 25th and State streets, then proceed to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive.

Visitors taking the CTA should note alternate train and bus schedules. Visitors stopping at the Roosevelt Road/Museum Campus train station can transfer to a shuttle bus to the Museum Campus, replacing the regular #146 bus.

These shuttles will run every 15 minutes.

Visitors taking Metra can use CTA's #130 bus operating between Union and Ogilvie stations and the Museum Campus.

For more information about street closures and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, visit the race's website.